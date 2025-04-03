Seiya Suzuki is heating up — even if Chicago isn’t just yet. Following the Cubs’ 10-2 win over the (Oakland) Athletics in West Sacramento on Wednesday, Suzuki asked, via interpreter Edwin Stanberry, “Is Chicago warm yet?” The answer might be no, but Suzuki’s bat is scorching hot, regardless.

The Cubs’ outfielder launched two home runs in the series finale, including a three-run shot in the second inning and an opposite-field solo blast in the fourth, powering the Cubs to a series sweep and giving him four homers in the past four games.

Seiya Suzuki hits homeruns both ways in one game 🙌pic.twitter.com/ikKt3ChtWH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

As Bob Nightengale noted on X, “The Chicago Cubs hit 6 home runs in the first six games of the season. They have 8 home runs in 22 innings in Sacramento, two HRs today by Seiya Suzuki.”

Suzuki’s second-inning blast left the bat at 112.9 mph and traveled 401 feet over the left-center field wall, coming on the first pitch from A’s lefty Jeffrey Springs. It was exactly the kind of aggressive approach the Cubs have been waiting to see from the slugger.

Cubs dominate A's in win on Wednesday

“I love it when he’s aggressive,” Cubs starter Jameson Taillon said. “He’s got some crazy pop. I love it when he gets a swing off because he can do what he’s doing. He’s an impact bat for us.”

After starting the season 1-for-14, Suzuki has recorded multiple hits in each of his last four games, boosting his average to .275 with a .958 OPS. He also added a walk and an RBI single in Wednesday’s rout, a sign that he’s settling into a rhythm just as the Cubs return home.

“He’s a big part of our offense, so getting him off to a good start and getting him confident just bodes well for the rest of the season, for sure,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Part of Suzuki’s turnaround may be attributed to his mindset shift. After Tuesday’s game, he admitted that when he’s struggling, he tends to be too selective at the plate. “I think one of my characteristics is when I’m not going well, I’m too selective, so just keeping that approach of staying aggressive,” Suzuki said.

Another factor? Watching teammate Kyle Tucker — who had a four-game home run streak entering Wednesday — go about his at-bats has helped Suzuki gain clarity in his own.

“Him and Tucker going at the same time lets everyone else relax at their spots in the lineup,” Taillon said. “They can carry a lineup by themselves.”

The Cubs' offense exploded for 35 runs over three games in Sacramento, tying the ninth-most runs scored in a three-game set in franchise history. And they weren’t just beating up on bullpen arms, either — they tagged A’s starters Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs for a combined 11 runs over nine innings.

With Suzuki locked in, the Cubs return to Wrigley Field for Friday’s home opener against the Padres, carrying momentum — and power — into the Friendly Confines.

“It’s going to be the coolest [Opening Day],” Taillon said. “I’m really excited to get back to Wrigley.”