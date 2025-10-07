The Chicago Cubs have stumbled into a 0-2 hole in the 2025 NLDS vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, and their fanbase is reeling. After back-to-back losses in Milwaukee, the Cubs now face elimination as the series shifts to Wrigley Field for Game 3 on Wednesday.

In both games, the Cubs jumped out to early leads—Michael Busch homered in Game 1, and Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run blast in Game 2. But poor starting pitching and bullpen struggles flipped the script. Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga combined to allow nine runs over two starts. Jacob Misiorowski earned the Game 2 win with three scoreless innings, and Abner Uribe sealed the Brewers’ second straight victory. Milwaukee scored all seven runs in Game 2 with two outs, exposing the Cubs' inability to close innings.

Cubs fans turned to X (formerly known as Twitter) to vent their frustration — and the mood was anything but optimistic.

“Well this one sucked tonight. Cubs lose. Outplayed. Out managed. Embarrassed. Craig will probably say some bs of, ‘when the other team scores more runs than you that doesn’t make for a winning night.’ Backs against the wall. Let’s see who we are.” user @TeddyFreddy270 wrote.

“Runners on every inning with no runs. Loser Cubs. Waste of a season.” another fan posted.

“Everything that went wrong in MIL did. Just gutless, lifeless, uninspired baseball from the Cubs.” one also said.

The anger isn’t just about the losses. Much of it centers on manager Craig Counsell, who left the Brewers last offseason to take over in Chicago. Instead of delivering an edge, his Cubs are being outplayed and out-managed by his former team, fueling an emotional subplot that hangs over this NLDS series.

Teams trailing 0-2 in a best-of-five postseason series advance only 15% of the time. With Jameson Taillon set to start Game 3 at Wrigley Field, the team must win to keep its season alive. For Cubs fans, the shift home represents both hope and déjà vu as their team stares down another October crisis.