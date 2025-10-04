The Chicago Cubs were hoping for a quality start from left-hander Matthew Boyd in Game 1 of the NLDS versus the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Instead, the veteran failed to escape the bottom of the first inning and created a near insurmountable hole for the Cubs to climb out of.

Boyd, pitching on three days' rest, took the mound with a 1-0 lead thanks to a leadoff home run by Cubs first baseman Michael Busch. However, the lead did not last long as Boyd surrendered three consecutive doubles to begin his outing, immediately turning a 1-0 lead into a 2-1 deficit.

He followed it up by inducing a Christian Yelich groundout. Just when Boyd seemed to be settling in, he walked Brewers slugger Andrew Vaughn and then watched his defense commit a fielding error and subsequently allowed two more runs to cross home plate. Boyd struck out the next batter, but that would be his last out after giving up another hit.

Boyd finished his second 2025 postseason outing with an abysmal six runs allowed on four hits and one walk in just 0.2 innings of work. Down 4-1, the 34-year-old made the long trek from the mound to the dugout, where he witnessed the Brewers tally two more runs, securing a 6-1 lead at the end of the first frame.

Article Continues Below

Cubs' decision to start Matthew Boyd on short rest was a disaster

The decision to start Boyd on short rest will be under scrutiny, especially if the Cubs fail to win the series. Yet, Boyd's history against the Brewers should have already been reason for manager Craig Counsell to question his decision to start Boyd.

In five career starts versus the Brewers, Boyd has a 9.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 innings. While his 2025 starts against the division rival have seen a rise in quality, including a 1-1 record, Boyd failed to tally a quality start in each of his two outings. He also battled with command, giving up nine walks and 12 hits in just over 10 innings.

The Chicago Cubs' starting rotation is already thin with ace Justin Steele out with a season-ending elbow injury and Cade Horton on the 15-day injured list, making Boyd's Game 1 performance even more disastrous.