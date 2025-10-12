The Chicago Cubs' promising 2025 season came to an abrupt end on Saturday night. Facing the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 5 of the National League Divisional Series, Chicago's batters couldn't get anything going against Milwaukee's vaunted pitching. The result is an ugly 3-1 loss that sent the Cubs packing and rethinking their decisions this season.

After the game, Cubs stars Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong expressed their disappointment with their early exit from the MLB playoffs. Busch lamented the loss, saying that it's tough for this team to lose this early, and pointed to their close relationships as a team.

Crow-Armstong was emotional during the post-game interview, too. The Cubs star said that despite the heartbreak of the early exit, he still enjoyed his time with the team and that they did well this year.

The Cubs had a chance at history in Game 5. After starting off the Brewers series 0-2, Chicago clawed their way back to tie the series after Game 4. Had they won in Game 5, they would have been just the 11th team to win a best-of-five series after going down two games. However, facing a gauntlet of pitchers headed by Trevor Megill and Jacob Misiorowski, Chicago just couldn't get anything going. They got just four hits throughout the game, with the lone run coming off a Seiya Suzuki blast. Busch went 1-for-3 with a hit and a walk, while PCA was held hitless in three at-bats, striking out once.

The Cubs will now head into the offseason with a ton of questions. They had an excellent start to the season, but a slight slip and a resurgence from the Brewers allowed the Brew Crew to take the division lead. That lead proved to make a difference, as the deciding Game 5 of the season was not played in Wrigley Field, but rather in American Family Field.