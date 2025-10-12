The Chicago Cubs lost Game 5 of their National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1, concluding their 2025 season. In what was a tame loss, the Cubs did not score in the first inning for the first time in the series and were held to just six baserunners through the game.

However, manager Craig Counsell still managed to find a silver lining.

“I’m disappointed, I’m sad. I think this team did a lot to honor the Chicago Cub uniform in the big picture. That’s how I feel, but what did we do wrong tonight is what we get stuck on, so it’s hard to get past that right now,” he said post-game, per Marquee Sports Network.

William Contreras opened the scoring with a first-inning solo homer as Seiya Suzuki brought things level in the second inning. Contreras’s shot made it five straight games with a first-inning homer in the series.

Regardless, Milwaukee reclaimed the lead on a go-ahead solo homer and added insurance when Brice Turang homered after what has proven to be a rough series. The Cubs’ best chance came in the sixth when two reached with none out, but Aaron Ashby struck out Tucker and the rally stalled.

Chad Patrick bridged five outs to Abner Uribe, who secured a two-inning save, allowed only a walk, and finished a nine-pitch ninth.

“That’s a good baseball team. It’s a team that deserves and earned their way for the right to go to the World Series.” Counsell said post-game, clearly proud of his team, per MLB.com.

Regardless, the Cubs end what will be viewed as a successful season. Finishing 92-70, the Cubs produced their first season since 2018 with more than 90 wins and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The win snapped Milwaukee’s recent one-and-done October pattern and sent them to the NLCS vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.