The Chicago Cubs’ season came to an end after losing their National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs fought back from a 2-0 deficit to force a Game 5 but fell short, losing 3-1 at American Family Field.

The Cubs acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in December 2024, with the right fielder now set to enter free agency.

“We'll see what happens. I don't know what the future's going to hold, but if not I want to play with all these guys and I wish everyone best of luck whether I play next year or not for them. It’s really a fun group to be a part of,” Tucker said when asked if the ideal outcome would be signing a long-term deal with the Cubs, per Marquee Sports Network.

Tucker’s start to life at the Cubs was extremely positive. Until the fractured right hand that he suffered in June, he had a .291/.395/.533 stat line that earned him his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance.

However, he suffered another calf strain in September, which slowed him down as he finished with a statline of .266/.377/.464 with 22 homers, 73 RBIs, and 25 steals over 136 games. In Game 5 against the Brewers, the 28-year-old went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

“I don't really know right now. I was more worried about the game tonight and everything. I'll kind of get through this today and worry about that a little later,” Tucker said post-game about a potential contract, per ESPN.

“I think this team is really, really talented. A great group of guys. And I can definitely see this team having a lot of success in the future,” he continued, with some estimates claiming that he should command a contract in the region of $300 million in the coming offseason.

Regardless, as things stand, it is unclear whether the Cubs will truly have an advantage, with multiple other teams expected to show interest in free agency.