The Chicago Cubs made one of the boldest moves of the past offseason, landing All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Astros. In exchange, the Cubs gave up infielder Isaac Paredes, right-hander Hayden Wesneski, and top prospect Cam Smith. Smith ranks as MLB Pipeline’s No. 73 overall talent. The Cubs made the trade to push Chicago over the hump in the National League. However, the latest Cubs rumors now suggest Kyle Tucker may not stay in Chicago for long.

After producing a strong season for the Cubs, Kyle Tucker lived up to the hype. He made his fourth straight All-Star team, hitting 22 home runs and driving in 73 RBIs. He also posted an impressive .841 OPS across 136 games. Tucker played a key role in leading the team to the postseason. The Cubs defeated the Padres in the NL Wild Card Series but fell to the rival Brewers in a tight five-game NLDS. Tucker ended the playoffs with a .259/.375/.370 line, one home run, and one RBI in eight games.

One Year and Done? Kyle Tucker’s Cubs Fate Looms

Even with his steady play and leadership, many around the league believe Tucker’s time in Chicago may soon end. Several rumors surrounding the Cubs claim that MLB executives expect Kyle Tucker to test free agency. They believe he will seek a deal that goes beyond what the Cubs can afford. Analysts project Tucker to become one of the most sought-after free agents this winter. Big-market teams plan to line up and spend big to land him.

For the Cubs, it’s a difficult situation. They parted with premium talent for what now looks like a one-year rental. While the front office knew the risks, there was optimism that success in Chicago might convince Tucker to stay. However, with his price tag expected to skyrocket, the odds are slim.

If Tucker does move on, his lone season will still be remembered for helping the Cubs reclaim their place among contenders. But as free agency looms, one question echoes louder than ever: was one year of Kyle Tucker worth the price?