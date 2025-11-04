The Chicago Cubs made an improbable run to the playoffs before losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. Now with the offseason here, the question begs: What will happen to Kyle Tucker?

Already, there have been talks about him entering free agency. Plus, there are rumblings about him potentially being snatched up by the World Series champion LA Dodgers. On Tuesday, it was reported that Tucker may receive a 10-year $350-$460 million deal as a free agent, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.

However, that would mean he would ‘exit” the Cubs. The simple reason is that the Cubs wouldn't want to dish out that kind of contract.

Overall, Tucker batted .266 with 133 hits, 22 home runs, and 87 RBIs. Altogether, Tucker's season was riddled with inconsistency.

In the first half of the season, he was off to a hot start. Through the first 83 games, Tucker batted .291 with 17 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 61 runs. Eventually, he was named as an All-Star selection as the Cubs were in a fierce battle with the Brewers in the NL Central.

However, his performance began to decline after the All-Star break. Tucker had to endure a hairline fracture in his hand and a calf injury. His batting average dropped to .231, and he struggled through the latter half of the season and into the postseason.

All the while, Tucker had a potential contract extension hanging over his head.

The reasons why the Cubs are unlikely to offer Tucker a big contract

A multitude of factors can explain why the Cubs won't move ahead with pitching Tucker a lucrative contract. For instance, the organizational structure largely prohibits the Cubs from making long-term highly price deals the way that the Dodgers could do.

In 2022, Chicago signed Dansby Swanson to a seven-year $177 million deal. Altogether, a lesser number than what Tucker is projected to receive.

Plus, if the Cubs were to get into a bidding war with the Dodgers, they will likely come up short in matching any offers.

Additionally, the Cubs are likely to use their time and resources to maximizing their pitching staff and bolster their young core.