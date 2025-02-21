Over the last couple of years, the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners all coveted Justin Turner for his veteran presence, big-game experience and infield versatility. For various reasons, none of those ballclubs made the playoffs with Turner on the roster, but perhaps the 40-year-old can help the Chicago Cubs end their postseason drought.

That is the mindset Turner and the franchise as a whole is carrying into spring training. The recent free agent acquisition joined the Cubs in Glendale, Arizona for the start of Cactus League play on Thursday. He expressed a positive outlook about the Wrigley faithful and the team's 2025 prospects.

“It's obviously a great fan base,” Turner told reporters, per Marquee Sports Network, days after signing a one-year, $6 million contract. “I know that they show up, they're passionate, they understand the game. The place is rocking and rolling when the Cubs are good, and we intend on being good this year.”

The North Side is likely reluctant to fully buy into the club after back-to-back 83-win seasons. The Cubbies had opportunities to sneak into the playoffs in both 2023 and 2024, but inconsistency continues to plague them. There is reason to believe that Turner's words go beyond just an obligatory media address, however.

Cubs fans have plenty to be excited about entering spring training

Manager Craig Counsell should have a better feel of his roster after a full year at the helm, newcomer Kyle Tucker adds star power to the lineup, Pete Crow-Armstrong is electric in center field and on the base paths and the starting pitching rotation is one of the deepest groups in the National League. Adding a respected leader like Justin Turner to a clubhouse bustling with excitement and promise could push Chicago into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The World Series champion, two-time All-Star and former Roberto Clemente Award recipient batted .259 with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs across 139 games with the Blue Jays and Mariners last season. He spent most of his time in the field at first base but could move to third for the Cubs. The only competition Turner faces at the hot corner comes in the form of 2023 first-round draft pick Matt Shaw.

If nothing else, he could occupy the designated hitter slot when necessary. Now playing on his seventh MLB franchise and in the twilight of his career, Turner will do whatever is asked of him to make sure Chicago experiences October baseball once again.