The Chicago Cubs entered Wednesday's action with a chance to sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates. Craig Counsell leaned on his pitching to string some wins together with the playoffs on the way. However, the biggest issue on the team remains the health of Kyle Tucker. He and Daniel Palencia are still on the injured list, leaving Pete Crow-Armstrong and Co. in a rough spot.

Tucker's calf injury has kept him out of the lineup for a month and a half. For a player as important to Chicago's success as he is, the team has monitored his recovery very closely. However, the veteran outfielder has not taken any major strides towards getting back on the field. With the regular season coming to a close, time is running out for Tucker to return and get back on track.

While he has tried his best in his recovery, nothing has worked for Tucker just yet. Now, the Cubs and their MVP candidate are ready to try something new, according to Marquee Sports Network reporter Taylor McGregor.

“Cubs Kyle Tucker left this morning to see his PT group in Tampa,” McGregor said. “His left calf has not made any progress so they’re trying something different.”

The shift comes as the Cubs try to put a bow on a successful regular season. The National League Central crown is out of reach, but Chicago is clearly the first Wild Card team on their side of the bracket. Regardless of where they stand, Counsell and Co. want their star back as soon as possible. Counsell spoke to Marquee Sports network about Tucker's status.

"We're optimistic that he will play … I think it's important that he plays next week, so we're doing everything we can to make that happen." Craig Counsell on Kyle Tucker. pic.twitter.com/hvDeZi4BKe — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 17, 2025

“We're optimistic that he will play,” Counsell told reporters. “We are at the point where the calendar's starting to see the days running out. I think it's important that he plays next week, so we're doing everything we can to make that happen.”

Tucker has struggled in the second half of the season. However, he might be the most important Cubs player in the 2025 postseason.