The Chicago Cubs have named left-hander Matthew Boyd as their starter for Saturday’s Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Boyd will take the mound on just three days’ rest, jumping back into the fire after his Wild Card Series outing against the San Diego Padres.

The 34-year-old's performance in Game 1 of the Wild Card series set the tone for Chicago’s postseason, as he threw 4 1/3 innings on only 58 pitches, allowing one run on four hits and a walk. He was relieved by the Cubs' bullpen, which retired all 14 batters it faced to secure the win. This was just Boyd’s fourth career outing on short rest. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA in those previous appearances.

This season has been Boyd’s most productive in his 11-year Major League career. Since signing a two-year, $29 million contract with Chicago in December 2024, Boyd made 31 starts, logging 179 2/3 innings, the most he has pitched since 2019 with the Detroit Tigers. He finished the regular season 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 154 strikeouts, earning his first All-Star selection. Boyd also posted 2.6 WAR, leading the Cubs in wins, innings, and strikeouts, and establishing himself as the team’s most consistent rotation presence.

He made his postseason debut in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners, facing three batters in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros. Last year with the Cleveland Guardians, Boyd started three playoff games, allowing just one run in 11 2/3 innings.

Manager Craig Counsell acknowledged the challenges of deploying Boyd on short rest but expressed confidence in the veteran’s ability to contribute.

Boyd will likely pitch the first portion of the game before the Chicago bullpen, including options like Colin Rea, Michael Soroka, and potentially Javier Assad, handles the middle innings.

The Cubs’ schedule in the best-of-five NLDS allows flexibility. After Game 1 on Saturday, teams are off Sunday, play Game 2 Monday, then have another off-day Tuesday. This spacing could allow Chicago to use the same starter in Game 1 and again on regular rest in Game 4, while giving their other starters, including Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon, adequate rest.