The Chicago Cubs will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Divisional Series after eliminating the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series. Ultimately, this will be a tough battle against a divisional rival. This Cubs-Brewers NLDS will also determine who makes it to the NLCS. Overall, many players can help them get there. But one player will be the Cubs' X-factor.

Chicago currently has +100 odds to win the NLDS against Milwaukee, according to FanDuel. Notably, this suggests that oddsmakers are more confident in Chicago's chances than in those of other Wild Card teams. It does not underline the fact that the Cubs are still playing the team with the best record in baseball. Thus, it will be a challenge.

What do the Cubs need to do to get past the Brewers? The consensus is that this will be a tight series, and both teams have a good chance to win. But one player can truly play a role for the Cubs. One guy will be the Cubs' X-factor who could help them advance to the NLCS.

How they beat the Padres

The ending to the Padres-Cubs Game 3 was stressful, and there was a legitimate chance the game might go into extra innings. When the ninth inning started, Chicago led 3-0, and Brad Keller was attempting to put the game away. Then, Keller allowed a solo home run to Jackson Merrill. After striking out Xander Bogaerts, he hit two straight hitters with a pitch.

Andrew Kittredge relieved Keller and proceeded to get Jake Cronenworth out before causing Freddy Fermin to fly out. Ultimately, it was a game dominated by pitching, in a series where hitting was few and far between. The Cubs needed only three runs in Games 1 and 3 to win this series, sandwiched by a Game 2 where they failed to generate a run.

Although the Chicago pitching staff was elite, they will need a lot more against the Brewers. Moreover, they will need more hitting, especially considering the Brewers have the hitters to counteract Chicago.

Evaluating the Brewers

The Brewers were exceptional all season, ranking second in batting average and on-base percentage. Additionally, they were third in runs and 12th in slugging percentage. The only real downside for the Brewers on offense was their lack of power, as they ranked 22nd in home runs.

Christian Yelich was elite all season, finishing with a batting average of .264 with 29 home runs and 103 RBIs. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio showcased everything he could do by hitting .270 with 21 home runs and 78 RBIs. Catcher William Contreras continued to be consistent, batting .260 while clubbing 17 home runs and 76 RBIs. Sal Frelick was always dependable, hitting .288, while Brice Turang was also reliable, finishing with 168 hits.

Freddy Peralta was dominant as the ace for the Brewers, going 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA. Brandon Woodruff sustained an injury before the playoffs, and the Cubs likely won't see him. However, they will likely see Jacob Misiorowski and Quinn Priester, both of whom pitched well down the stretch. For the Cubs to win, they will need someone to hit off these pitchers. Moreover, they will need someone to spark them.

The Cubs' X-factor in the NLDS

Kyle Tucker, Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, and Seiya Suzuki are all solid hitters. However, Pete Crow-Armstrong is the Cubs' X-factor. In fact, he was very key in getting the Cubbies to the NLDS, going 3-for-4 in Game 3 with an RBI. Now, there are more eyes on him as he hopes to do more.

Crow-Armstrong joined the 30-30 club before the season concluded, displaying power and speed. He is a threat to clobber a baseball over the fences, as well as get on base and snag a bag. When the Cubs needed him in Game 3, he came through in the clutch. His energy and ability to turn the game around are sensational for a rookie, and it can tilt the momentum.

Crow-Armstrong has also displayed elite defense with a range in center field that prevents extra-base hits, which will be critical for cutting down runners. The Cubs are facing a team that thrives on extra-base hits and has speed. Therefore, Crow-Armstrong will be the perfect fielder to prevent them from advancing, and his arm can make the difference in a tight game.

Though there are higher expectations for Tucker and Suzuki, Crow-Armstrong is the Cubs' X-factor because he has shown the traits of a five-tool player at such a young age. In the playoffs, young players often are the difference makers between winning and losing. Many remember the early days of Randy Arozarena. This could be a similar circumstance for Crow-Armstrong, and he could be the thing that lifts the Cubs past the Brewers and into the NLCS.