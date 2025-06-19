Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this year. He has quickly become one of the most exciting players in the league as his dazzling plays in the outfield and power hitting are a sight to behold. Guys like him are a big reason why the Cubs are having such a good season as they are currently in first place in the NL Central.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is having a special season, and everyone around the Cubs organization sees that. Manager Craig Counsell hasn't seen a player on a surge like this in a long time.

“He's playing at as high a level that I've seen a center fielder play,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said earlier this week, according to an article from ESPN. “We're 70 games in but how he's playing it, it's as good as I've seen.”

Everyone around the league is seeing it too. Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona has been very impressed with what he has seen from Crow-Armstrong, and he knows that he is truly a do-it-all player.

“He can do it all,” Francona said. “I hear people say he doesn't walk and everything, but that's probably how he's a good hitter. He's aggressive. He can beat you with his legs. He can hit the ball out of the ballpark. He can go get the ball in center. He can bunt. S—, I hope he does bunt next time against us.”

So far on the season, Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .270 with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs. He also has a .856 OPS. The Cubs are 45-28 on the year with a 6.5 game cushion in the NL Central. Everything is working out for Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs right now, but there is a lot of baseball left to be played. It's going to be exciting to see him finish out this impressive season.