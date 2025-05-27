Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is in his third season in Major League Baseball. The 23-year-old has not skipped a beat and is one of the leaders in the National League MVP race, alongside teammate Kyle Tucker. He is within the top ten in the league in both home runs and RBIs before the games on May 27 begin. Crow-Armstrong's excellent play throughout the year has experts expecting a big payday for him this winter.

Crow-Armstrong signed a one-year, $771,000 contract with the Cubs before the 2025 season began. To say that he has outperformed that deal for would be a massive understatement. He is arguably the most important piece of Craig Counsell's lineup.

Unfortunately, Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs haven't come to an agreement on an extension. Chicago's general manager, Carter Hawkins, is under pressure to re-sign him before a bidding war begins.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman offered his thoughts on what Hawkins and the Cubs should do regarding Crow-Armstrong. Counsell and the team want him around for as long as possible. Heyman thinks that they should attempt to buy out two years of the young star's free agency.

“He may not sign long into his free agency, but you gotta sign him and get at least one year into free agency, and hopefully two years,” Heyman said about the negotiations.

When explaining what could happen in negotiations, Heyman said that Crow-Armstrong could ask for as much as $140 million.

“He might have signed for $90 million earlier, maybe it's $140 million now,” Hayman said. “The price is going up exponentially.”

If Hawkins and the Cubs cannot come to an agreement with Crow-Armstrong, they risk losing him. If they do, his and Tucker's exit from the team would be a tough blow.

Chicago is in a position to make some noise in the NL in 2025. However, the Cubs have a chance to maintain contention years into the future. Crow-Armstrong is one of the league's brightest young stars, and it is up to Hawkins and Counsell to convince him to stay within the friendly confines of Wrigley Field long-term.