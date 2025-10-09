The Chicago Cubs have found a spark when it matters most. Facing elimination in the 2025 NLDS vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs kept their season alive with a 4-3 win in Game 3 at Wrigley Field. The victory, fueled by another explosive first inning from the offense, reflected a simple but effective theme — set the tone early and never look back. It was the kind of start that energized both the dugout and the Wrigley crowd, giving Chicago the momentum it desperately needed to stay alive in the series.

Outfielder and rising star Pete Crow-Armstrong spoke about that mentality following the game, crediting leadoff success for keeping the team energized. After two straight losses in Milwaukee, Chicago’s quick start in Game 3 — capped by a Michael Busch home run — proved crucial in keeping its postseason hopes alive.

MLB’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted a video of the 5-tool outfielder discussing how crucial the leadoff approach has been in setting the tone, after Michael Busch delivered his second leadoff home run in the last three games against the Brewers.

“I just think that's so exciting. To be able to set a tone like that… that's so huge.”

That tone-setting energy was on full display in Game 3. Busch’s leadoff blast electrified the crowd before Crow-Armstrong lined a two-run single to right, giving Chicago a 3-1 lead before Milwaukee could record an out. The Cubs scored all four of their runs in the opening frame and held on behind Brad Keller’s clutch save to stay alive.

Crow-Armstrong’s comments reflect the team’s growing identity this postseason. Chicago has scored seven of its ten NLDS runs in the first inning, and the approach aligns perfectly with the club’s offensive philosophy that has driven their 2025 playoff push.

For the 23-year-old center fielder, the NLDS series vs. the Brewers has been another step in his rapid evolution — balancing poise with energy while providing timely offense and elite defense. As the Cubs prepare for Game 4 at Wrigley Field, that same leadoff mindset may be the key to forcing a decisive Game 5 back in Milwaukee.