The Chicago Cubs are showing fight, but it may be too late. After dropping the first two games of the National League Division Series to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs battled back with a gritty 4-3 win in Game 3 to stay alive and force a crucial Game 4 at Wrigley Field.

For manager Craig Counsell, it was more than just a win — it was a message about mindset and approach. In his first postseason leading the Cubs, Counsell has stressed the importance of attacking from the first pitch to the final out.

The energy was clear from the start in Game 3. The Cubs erupted for four runs in the opening inning and then held off Milwaukee’s late surge. Michael Busch belted his second leadoff homer of the series, Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in two key runs, and Brad Keller came through with another clutch relief outing to seal the win. The victory kept Chicago’s NLDS comeback hopes alive, cutting the series deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-five matchup.

After the game, Marquee Sports Network’s Zoe Grossman shared Counsell’s lighthearted but revealing message on X (formerly known as Twitter). The manager’s quote quickly gained traction among fans who loved his blend of humor and focus.

“I’m gonna tell our guys it’s the first inning in every inning tomorrow. I think that’s our best formula right now offensively.”

The remark summed up the Cubs manager’s philosophy perfectly — keep attacking, stay relaxed, and maintain the urgency of the first inning throughout every frame. Statistically, it holds up as the team has scored nine of its 13 runs in the opening inning this series.

Beyond strategy, Counsell’s leadership has helped reshape the Cubs’ clubhouse culture amid the heated Brewers rivalry. Chicago took the 2025 regular-season series 7-6 across 13 meetings, and Counsell’s years managing the Brewers from 2015 to 2023 only add to the emotion and intensity of the matchup throughout the year.

As the series turns to a must-win Game 4 at Wrigley Field, Counsell’s “first inning” mindset might be exactly what the Cubs need to keep their postseason hopes alive.