Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has a flare that is hard to ignore, and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams couldn't help but notice.

Armstrong cranked a solo home run that helped the Cubs cement a 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Crow-Armstrong watched the ball fly after tossing his bat aside with real bravado, and Chicago’s social media team posted a photo of the moment that Williams re-posted to his Instagram account. The picture in question featured a fitting caption.

“SAY IT WITH US, MVPETE,” the caption said.

The home run came shortly after Crow-Armstrong made a grab that had a five percent catch probability according to Statcast.

“Every game he plays is like two games for a normal person,” said Cubs starter Ben Brown, “just with how hard he plays.”

Crow-Armstrong is in the midst of a true breakout season. Through 72 games, the 23-year-old has bashed 19 home runs, recorded 58 RBIs, and earned an .856 OPS. In the field, he ranks in the 100th percentile in Fielding Run Value and the 84th percentile in Arm Value.

The California native’s exceptional start is part of why Chicago is presently leading their division by 6.5 games. The Cubs boasts some of the game’s most dangerous hitters. Kyle Tucker, Dansby Swanson, Seiya Suzuki, and Crow-Armstrong have formed a unit that could potentially be destined for October.

“The group cares about each other,” said Cubs outfielder Ian Happ. “They care about beating out the double-play ball to get the next guy up in an RBI situation. You care about those little things, and that’s what kind of keeps the game rolling through 162.”

The Cubs have not made the postseason since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Crow-Armstrong’s signature swagger will have to keep working its magic if Chicago has designs on making a legitimate run at the National League crown.