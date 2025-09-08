If the Chicago Cubs (81-62) face the San Diego Padres (78-65) in the National League Wild Card Series, which has long been the matchup penciled in, they will need a plethora of reliable arms to combat the Friars' elite bullpen. Unfortunately, that may not be a luxury this team has come October. The Cubbies' pitching staff is ailing right now, and it just suffered another potentially massive blow. Closer Daniel Palencia is heading to the 15-day injured list with a shoulder strain, per The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma.

The team inquired about the 25-year-old righty's status shortly after his nightmarish outing against the Washington Nationals on Sunday night. Palencia entered the ninth inning with a 3-1 lead, before allowing two home runs, four hits and a walk without even recording an out. Chicago lost the series in Wrigley Field, and now it could lose much more.

Going into this save opportunity, the young Venezuelan owned a stellar 2.12 ERA through his first 51 appearances in 2025. That number ballooned to 3.00 after the shockingly abysmal showing. Fans were searching for an explanation, and perhaps they just got one. The North Side is anxiously awaiting more news on Palencia's condition. Whenever a shoulder issue pops up in September, the chances of seeing that pitcher return to the mound before season's end are often grim.

Cubs need a lucky break

Obviously, it is best not to speculate, but the fan base is surely prepared for every scenario. The Cubs are already without Jameson Taillon and trade acquisition Michael Soroka, forcing manager Craig Counsell to lean on Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, rookie Cade Horton and breakout relievers Brad Keller and Caleb Thielbar. They cannot afford to lose any of those hurlers at this point of the year. They must preserve their arms for October.

Barring catastrophe, Chicago will clinch a playoff berth in a 162-game campaign for the first time since 2018. The franchise has not celebrated a postseason series win since 2017. Considering the questions surrounding the NL's best teams, Counsell's group has the potential to create some special memories for its unwavering supporters. If the Cubs are unable to capitalize on those favorable circumstances, regret is bound to permeate the city.

There is no guarantee the path to the top of the Senior Circuit will be as wide open as it is in 2025. Though, completing that route will be far more arduous if their closer is on the shelf. Chicago may have to employ the next-man up approach from here on out.