The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY is missing a few big names. Barry Bonds has the most homers in MLB history, Mark McGwire was the first man to his 62 in a season, and pitcher Roger Clemens has seven Cy Youngs. But they are not in because they took steroids, some allegedly, others confirmed. Cubs legend Sammy Sosa is among those missing from the Hall of Fame. He spoke about it with USA Today's Bob Nightengale during his recent visit to Cubs spring training.

“That’s a very delicate route, you know what I mean? But come on, nobody was blind,” Sosa said of PED use. “I believe in time,” Sosa says. “Nobody’s perfect. Time will heal all wounds. I really believe that one day the door will be open for us.”

Sosa hit 609 homers in his 18-year MLB career, 545 of which came in his 13 seasons with the Cubs. He and McGwire squared off in an epic home-run race in 1998 that saw both of them eclipse Roger Maris's 61-homer record. The National League MVP award went to Sosa, the only one of his career, despite losing the race 73 to 66.

The Cubs invited Sosa back to spring training for the first time since his retirement this year. Is that the first step in softening the tensions between steroid users and baseball?

The Cubs need the tips from Sammy Sosa

Just because Sammy Sosa is not in the Hall of Fame does not mean he does not know how to hit. He is still one of the greatest Cubs hitters in their illustrious history and could help their current roster elevate. Chicago made a huge trade for Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker which should bolster their lineup.

The Cubs scored the 12th most runs in the league last year but missed the playoffs. With Tucker in the middle of the lineup and a spring boost from Sosa, that ranking could shoot up. The NL Central has some solid young teams and great pitchers to battle against.

After trading for Tucker, the Cubs brought in Astros closer Ryan Pressly in a separate trade. With a better offense and one of the best in the league to shut the door, they could challenge for the division crown this year. But the Reds could get hot with all of their young talent, the Pirates could pitch their way to a playoff bid, and the Brewers are the Brewers. If the Cubs improve their offense, they can finally return to the playoffs.