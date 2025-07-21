Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki will experience a first on Monday night as he will get his first career start in center field. Pete Crow-Armstrong is the usual starter in center for the Cubs, but he is not in the lineup for this contest at home against the Kansas City Royals. Suzuki has played both left field and right field during his career with the Cubs, but center is one that he has not checked off his list. He will do just that tonight.

“Pete Crow-Armstrong is dealing with a bruised right knee, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, an issue that will make Seiya Suzuki their starting center fielder tonight at Wrigley Field,” Patrick Mooney said in a post.

Here is the full lineup for the Cubs as they get set to host the Royals:

Nico Hoerner 2B

Kyle Tucker RF

Seiya Suzuki CF

Carson Kelly C

Ian Happ LF

Dansby Swanson SS

Michael Busch 1B

Justin Turner DH

Matt Shaw 3B

Ryan Brasier SP

Seiya Suzuki has been with the Cubs for four seasons now, and it is pretty cool that he is still able to experience a first like this multiple years into his career. Given the fact that he is a full-time outfielder, it's a bit surprising that he has never played in center. He has been great for the Cubs in right and left throughout his career, so he shouldn't have any issues adjusting to a new position in the outfield.

While it will be cool to see Suzuki test out a new position, the Cubs definitely want to see Pete Crow-Armstrong back in the lineup as soon as possible. PCA is one of the most dynamic players in the league this year, both offensively and defensively. He is a big reason why the Cubs are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this year. He is currently dealing with a bruised knee, and hopefully he is able to return to the lineup soon.

The Cubs and Royals will get underway at 7:05 CT from Wrigley Field in Chicago on Monday night. Ryan Brasier will toe the rubber for Chicago, and Noah Cameron will be on the mound for Kansas City. This is the beginning of a three-game series, and it's a big one for the Cubs who currently have the second-best record in baseball. Despite the success, they are tied atop the NL Central standings with the Milwaukee Brewers.