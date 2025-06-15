Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga has been battling injury for some time, but the Cubs may soon get him back. Imanaga is set to work in the bullpen and then make a start for the Iowa Cubs Friday, per Marquee Sports Network. The Iowa Cubs are the Triple-A affiliate of Chicago.

Imanaga has battled a hamstring injury in recent weeks. This season, the Cubs hurler has a 3-2 record.

“Obviously we need to evaluate where he’s at first,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said, per MLB.com. “And then we’ll figure out the logistics of getting him back. But I do think it’s more important to do what’s best for him, make sure he looks good and is recovering and feeling good.”

Cubs coaches plan to monitor Imanaga closely in the next week, with the hope that he can soon return to the team's rotation.

“We just need to really evaluate,” Hottovy said, “now that he’ll be in the first, I would say, a higher-intent, bigger environment with a little tougher competition, to see where he’s at. We’re not ruling out that he wouldn’t be ready after this next outing. But really, we just need to see how he’s recovering and how the stuff looks in a longer outing.”

Chicago leads the National League Central division this season.

The Cubs have high hopes for Shota Imanaga

Article Continues Below

Chicago has built a strong lead in the NL Central this year, despite not having Imanaga readily available. The Cubs have had high hopes for the hurler all season.

Imanaga had proved the team was right to believe in him. He had a 2.82 ERA this season before getting hurt. He also allowed just 14 earned runs in eight game appearances.

Chicago is rumored to be searching for some pitching ahead of the MLB trade deadline. This season, the Cubs pitchers are collectively 3.59 in ERA. That is good enough for ninth in Major League Baseball. If Imanaga returns, that number could be even better as the team pushes toward the playoffs.

The Cubs are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.