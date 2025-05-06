After a tough 4-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs not only saw their three-game win streak snapped but were dealt a scare with the status of their ace, Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga. The left-hander appeared to tweak his hamstring while covering first base in the sixth inning and was immediately removed from the game.

The tension surrounding the Imanaga injury was quickly addressed by Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who provided an encouraging outlook the next day. In a post shared by Marquee Sports Network on X, formerly Twitter, Counsell explained what to expect from his ace moving forward.

“Yeah, I mean the MRI showed he's got a hamstring strain. He's presenting to the doctor like with a very mild hamstring strain,” Counsell said. “So, you know, we're optimistic, that makes us optimistic. You know, I think it's likely we're going to be, I think it's probable we're going to be past two weeks here because we're going to be cautious and make sure that he's back to 100%, but all in all, pretty good news.”

This update from Counsell brings some relief to fans, especially considering Imanaga's stellar performance this season. In Sunday's outing, he allowed four hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings, adding four strikeouts. Despite the loss, he remains one of the most dependable arms in the Cubs' rotation.

While the MLB injury news cycle often brings frustration, this situation is shaping up to be less severe than initially feared. Counsell's careful approach reflects the importance of Imanaga to Chicago's long-term playoff aspirations. The Cubs have been leading the NL Central and will need Imanaga back at full strength to maintain momentum.

As the Cubs look to focus ahead, fans can breathe a little easier knowing their star lefty's injury isn't as serious as it could have been. With a cautious rehab timeline and a mild diagnosis, the Imanaga injury may only be a temporary bump in what has been a stellar debut season.