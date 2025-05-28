The Chicago Cubs are hoping to get their star ace, Shota Imanaga, back in the rotation as soon as possible. Injuries have taken over the game, and the Cubs are currently dealing with some of the worst of it.

As of right now, the Cubs have Imanaga, Ian Happ, Miguel Amaya, Porter Hodge on the IL, and Carson Kelly, who is a little banged up.

On 670 The Score, baseball analyst for the Cubs, Bruce Levine, spoke on updates on three players who are hoping to return to the Cubs soon.

“Injuries are still a big thing happening to the Cubs right now,” Levine said. “I'm hearing that Imanaga is at the very least, is three weeks away, making that a six-week injury rather than a shorter stint on the IL.”

Article Continues Below

That is not good news to hear. Being out six weeks or longer takes you out for a major portion of the season. Of course, the Cubs would much rather have Shota healthy at the end of the season compared to now. However, it is concerning that his injury is lingering this long. At this rate, Imanga won't return until the middle of June when the Cubs are playing some good teams. Chicago will face the Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros in the latter half of June.

Those will be teams fighting for a playoff spot, and Chicago will want Imanaga back facing those offenses.

Amaya, a catcher for the Cubs, won't return anytime soon either. According to Jesse Rogers on ESPN, Amaya will miss at least 4-6 weeks with a left-strained oblique. Hodge also has a left oblique strain and had a setback. According to manager Craig Counsell, the 24-year-old reliever is not making any progress on his injury.

These are tough bits of information to read if you are a Cubs fan. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The Cubs are a great team that will compete for the NL pennant.