The Chicago Cubs are dealing with injury concerns, but the good news for the team is that star outfielder Ian Happ is set to return. The Cubs previously promoted prospect Moises Ballesteros amid Happ's injury, as the outfielder has been dealing with an oblique issue. With Happ returning, though, Ballesteros is being demoted back to Triple-A, according to 670 The Score.

According to MLB.com, Ballesteros is the Cubs' No. 4 overall prospect. The 21-year-old features the potential of a future star hitter in MLB. He can play catcher or first base as well, offering an element of versatility. Ballesteros' power is also intriguing. He may end up being a 20-plus home run hitter in the big leagues someday.

The Cubs believe in Ballesteros' ceiling. He still has room to improve, but his MLB ETA is 2025 according to MLB.com. As a result, it would not be surprising to see the 21-year-old return to the MLB level at some point this season.

In 18 plate appearances, Ballesteros recorded three hits and drew two walks. His numbers don't jump off the page, but it is an extremely limited sample size. The Cubs are not going to give up on Ballesteros after only 18 MLB plate appearances.

Meanwhile, Happ is set to return to a Cubs ball club that leads the National League Central. Happ, a 2022 All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner, is one of the best players on the team.

So far in 2025, Happ has slashed .269/.364/.381/.745 across 39 games played. He has also hit three home runs and nine doubles to go along with two stolen bases. Chicago is surely excited for his return from injury despite the fact that Ballesteros was demoted to Triple-A.

The Cubs will play the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday night in a National League matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EST.