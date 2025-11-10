Cubs great Kyle Hendricks is retiring from baseball closing the book on a 12-year major league career that included a World Series title, an ERA crown and more than a decade of excellence in Chicago.

Hendricks, 35, posted a 3.79 ERA across 12 big-league seasons, 11 of them with the Chicago Cubs. Drafted by the Texas Rangers in the eighth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Dartmouth, he joined the Cubs organization in a 2012 trade and became a cornerstone of the team’s rotation.

A source confirmed Hendricks’ retirement to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Maddie Lee, who reported the news on X, formerly Twitter, Monday. Hendricks' decision comes after USA Today reported in September that he had informed friends of his plans to retire, though he later told the Los Angeles Times he was still undecided.

Known for his command and ability to limit hard contact, Hendricks stood out during an era dominated by high-velocity pitching. He earned the 2016 National League ERA title and helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series championship in 108 years. In Game 6 of the National League Championship Series that year, he threw 7⅓ scoreless innings against the Dodgers to clinch the pennant.

Hendricks dealt with shoulder issues late in his career but continued to pitch in various roles, including out of the bullpen in 2024. His final start for the Cubs came that season against the Cincinnati Reds, when he allowed two hits over 7⅓ scoreless innings.

“I hate all that attention, but in the end, I know I have to soak in these moments,” Hendricks said after that game, per Lee. “And that’s what the Wrigley fans are there for. They’re so special. They’re the best in the world. To play here in Wrigley Field, I’m just such a lucky guy.”

Hendricks spent his final season with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025, recording a 4.76 ERA and one start against the Cubs in late August.

“He’s on my Mount Rushmore of Cubs pitchers,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said, via Lee. “Just grateful for my opportunity to get to be around him.”