With Cactus League play set to get underway later, the Chicago Cubs are doing some last-minute shopping. On Monday afternoon, the Cubs signed right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen to a minor league contract, as reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

This will be the fifth stop along Flexen's seven-year journey thus far, a journey that has seen him flip back and forth between a starting role and a bullpen gig. Flexen was drafted by the New York Mets back in 2012 and appeared in 27 games — primarily out of the bullpen — for them from 2017 to 2019.

The right-hander spent a little over two seasons with the Seattle Mariners, highlighted by his 3.61 ERA in 31 starts in 2021. The Colorado Rockies used Flexen in 12 games as a starter in 2023, and the Coors Field effect definitely got to him, as he posted an inflated 6.27 ERA and surrendered 14 home runs in 60 innings.

The Chicago White Sox starting rotation was Flexen's most recent home. Last year, Flexen went 3-15 in 33 games (30 starts) with a 4.80 FIP over 160 innings pitched. For Flexen, it was his best season since 2021.

Although the statistics aren't necessarily glamourous, perhaps the best quality Flexen brings to the table is his availability. In a career transactions list that is a mile long, Flexen has only three disabled list stints.

A team can never have enough pitching depth, and the Cubs' belief in that statement reigns true with this signing of Flexen. Chicago's starting rotation is anchored by free-agent signing Matt Boyd, as well as Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad.

The Cubs acquired Ryan Pressly , and that right-hander sits atop Chicago's bullpen as the closer. Ryan Brasier joined the Cubs via trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Cubs inked Colin Rea in January.

The 30-year-old Flexen will likely appear in some spring exhibition games for the Cubs and could see some playing time at the Major League level in 2025 shall Chicago get bit by the injury bug.