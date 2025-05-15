The National League Central is once again shaping up to be a battleground, and the Chicago Cubs have made it clear in 2025 that they’re not content to play second fiddle. Fresh off a transformative offseason that brought in superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, the Cubs have surged into contention, but one glaring question remains: Can they solidify their infield and add the final piece to make a deep October run? With the St. Louis Cardinals hovering near the top of the division yet facing long-term questions about their aging core, the perfect opportunity has emerged for a blockbuster: the Cubs making a bold play for Nolan Arenado.

Why the Cubs and Nolan Arenado Make Sense

Nolan Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove winner and perennial All-Star, is still performing at an elite level, hitting .316 with power and his usual defensive brilliance. But the Cardinals, despite their competitive start, have been mired in trade rumors surrounding their franchise third baseman since the winter. Arenado’s contract, which pays him $74 million over the next three years (with the Rockies still covering $10 million), is a significant commitment for a team looking to retool and get younger. The presence of a no-trade clause complicates matters, but Arenado has shown a willingness to consider waiving it for the right situation, particularly if the destination is a contender with a clear vision for winning.

For the Cubs, the fit is obvious. Their infield defense and offensive production at third base have lagged behind the rest of the roster, and adding Arenado would instantly transform a weakness into a strength. Pairing Arenado with Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner would give Chicago arguably the best defensive infield in baseball, while his bat would lengthen a lineup already featuring Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, and Cody Bellinger. With the Cubs’ window wide open and the front office showing a willingness to spend and deal prospects, the timing is perfect.

St. Louis, meanwhile, is at a crossroads. Despite being just a game out of first place, the Cardinals are facing the reality of an aging core and a farm system in need of replenishment. Arenado’s contract, age, and no-trade clause all complicate their ability to retool on the fly. Trading Arenado to a division rival is never easy, but the Cubs’ system and willingness to take on salary could net the Cardinals the type of return they need to accelerate their next competitive cycle. As recent reporting has noted, “conditions are emerging to foster this possibility, if Arenado waives his no-trade clause and if the Cardinals are willing to deal him”.

The Perfect Trade Proposal

For a deal of this magnitude, both sides must feel they’re addressing their most pressing needs. Here’s the perfect trade proposal:

Cubs Receive: Nolan Arenado

Cardinals Receive: James Triantos, Cade Horton, Kevin Alcantara

The Cubs send third base prospect James Triantos, right-handed pitcher Cade Horton, and outfielder Kevin Alcántara to the Cardinals in exchange for Nolan Arenado, with St. Louis sending $20 million to offset the remaining salary.

James Triantos, a top-100 prospect, has shown the ability to hit for average and power while improving defensively at third base. Cade Horton, one of the Cubs’ best pitching prospects, has a mid-90s fastball and advanced command, projecting as a future rotation anchor. Kevin Alcántara, a toolsy outfielder with plus power and speed, gives the Cardinals another high-upside bat to develop. By including $20 million in the deal, the Cardinals make Arenado’s contract more palatable for the Cubs and ensure they get a premium return of young, controllable talent.

For the Cubs, this is a classic win-now move. Arenado’s glove and bat would be a massive upgrade, and his leadership and postseason experience are invaluable for a team with championship aspirations. The cost in prospects is steep, but Chicago’s farm system is deep enough to withstand the hit, especially after adding Tucker in the winter. The financial flexibility gained by the Cardinals’ cash contribution allows the Cubs to stay aggressive in free agency or at the deadline.

For the Cardinals, the return is exactly what they need. Triantos can step in as the third baseman of the future, Horton gives them a potential frontline starter, and Alcántara brings star potential to the outfield. The salary relief allows St. Louis to reallocate resources and address other areas of need, all while restocking a system that’s been thinned by years of contention.

The Cubs’ perfect Nolan Arenado trade proposal is a bold but necessary step for both franchises. Chicago gets the superstar third baseman who can push them over the top, while St. Louis secures the young talent and financial flexibility they need to build for the future. With division races tightening and October dreams looming, this is the kind of blockbuster that could define the NL Central for years to come.