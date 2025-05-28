The Chicago Cubs are off to a blistering start to the 2025 season. After trading for Kyle Tucker in the offseason, expectations were sky-high for a team that has not made the postseason since 2020. But it all comes with concerns that they will be able to keep this team together. Kyle Tucker will be a free agent, and a young outfielder is blossoming into a star. Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs have had contract discussions, but nothing is signed yet. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal says the centerfielder should keep it that way.

"If I'm PCA, I'm not signing anything right now."@Ken_Rosenthal can't imagine the Cubs putting forth an offer worthy of Pete Crow-Armstrong sacrificing a few years of free agency. pic.twitter.com/d7MDNQtMUz — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The PCA conversation is ongoing, and it's interesting. But if I'm PCA, I'm not signing anything right now. I'm establishing myself as an elite player. And it's different with position players with extensions than with pitchers. Position players have less risk of injury and suffering a catastrophic kind of thing.”

Article Continues Below

“The point is that PCA is on the upswing. And if you're PCA, I'm quite sure you believe in yourself and you don't believe this is a fluke, and you believe that your price will only increase over time. So, maybe at some point you sign an extension, but I can't imagine right now, the Cubs putting forth an offer that is tempting enough for him.”

The Cubs and Crow-Armstrong were negotiating a deal, but could not agree on a $75 million deal. Although he has a long time to go until unrestricted free agency, the Cubs want to keep him around long-term. If they take the risk on a 23-year-old, they could get him for a lower price. That would make keeping Tucker much easier.

The Braves have made their competitive window by signing players to contracts like the one Crow-Armstrong signed. Ronald Acuña Jr, Spencer Strider, Sean Murphy, and Ozzie Albies all signed deals multiple years before free agency. But it takes two to tango, and Rosenthal thinks Crow-Armstrong should avoid signing a similar deal.