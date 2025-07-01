In 2027, for the fourth time in its illustrious history, Wrigley Field will host the MLB All-Star Game. The home of the Chicago Cubs, one of the world's most famous stadiums, will once again be in the spotlight. MLB beat writer Bob Nightengale broke the news via X (formerly Twitter). Wrigley Field will host the 2027 edition after Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, hosts in 2026.

“MLB officially announces that Wrigley Field is the site of the 2027 All Star Game,” posted Nightengale on Friday morning. “The 2026 Game will be in Philadelphia.”

The official confirmation is just icing on the cake for Chicago. The North Siders are currently one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central and are set to host the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game set at Wrigley starting Friday. MLB's trade deadline has come and gone, but the team did acquire a few pieces to help with the stretch run. Will it be enough to catch the Brewers in the Central? Come 2027, will Chicago have new leadership? Or will players like the ascending Pete Crow-Armstrong, fresh off of his first All-Star Game appearance, help get the franchise back to the promised land?

Cubs set to host 2027 All-Star Game

This season has been a coming out party for the man also known as “PCA.” He's secured his spot not only in center field but as the heart of the Cubs lineup. If the team is going to reclaim the NL Central, it will be up to Crow-Armstrong and his teammates to get the job done. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer brought in relievers Andrew Kitteridge and Taylor Rogers, along with starter Michael Soroka and utilityman Willi Castro.

All four additions should bolster the weaker spots on the team. Soroka will take a spot in the rotation, as the team is down three starting pitchers at the moment. Kitteridge and Rogers help length the bullpen. Castro adds balance to the lineup. As the team hunts down a postseason spot, there are still plenty of questions on how the Cubs will look once the 2027 All-Star Game approaches. Will they be coming off multiple playoff runs, or will they fall short of those goals? As the calendar turns to August, the answers to those questions have yet to be revealed.