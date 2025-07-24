Eugenio Suarez has been heavy in trade rumors over the past few weeks, and the buzz will only get louder the closer the deadline approaches. With the Arizona Diamondbacks losing in a three-game sweep against the Houston Astros, teams are calling to see if they would be looking to be sellers now, and the Chicago Cubs might be a team that could acquire him.

There are a lot of teams looking to make a trade for him, and Jim Bowden of The Athletic came up with some scenarios where he could land and threw out some ideas on how the Cubs could get him.

“The Cubs should be able to land Suárez in a straight-up deal for pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins, who was a second-round pick in 2023,” Bowden wrote. “The right-hander has dominated at High A and Double A this season, posting a 2.02 ERA in 14 appearances (13 starts). He has 78 strikeouts and only 33 hits allowed over 62 1/3 innings.

“That would be quite a return for two months of Suárez. The Diamondbacks’ biggest need is starting pitching, so it would be difficult for them to turn down that offer. The Cubs could offer outfield prospect Kevin Alcántara first to see if they bite. Alcántara, 23, has slashed .264/.349/.457 this season with 11 homers and nine steals in Triple A. The Cubs match up well with the D-Backs on a Suárez deal due to their strong farm system.”

The Cubs are fighting with the Milwaukee Brewers for the No. 1 seed in the NL Central, and they're going to do whatever they can to fill some holes on their team.

Suarez has been playing some good baseball this season, and he could help any team that he goes on. He also knows that he may be on the trade block, and he's noted that he wouldn't mind going to the Detroit Tigers, the team where he started his career.

“To finish where everything started, it would be cool,” Suarez said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. “It would mean a lot to me.”

It would not be a surprise to see Suarez on a different team in the coming days, and it may be the Cubs.