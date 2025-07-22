Kansas City Royals rookie outfielder John Rave has three career Major League home runs to his name, but his most recent may mean the most — so far.

Rave hit a solo shot in the 7th inning of the Royals' 12-4 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday, and he had his late father in mind when he did it.

John Rave’s late father, Mike, grew up a Cubs fan. Tonight, @john_rave homered into the Wrigley bleachers. “I tried to talk to him a little bit throughout the game. He’s got the best seat in the house here. This is a pretty special one.” @Royals pic.twitter.com/T9ssEgybjo — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I thought about him pretty much the whole game,” Rave said on the field after the game. “He grew up a big Cubs fan. I tried to talk to him a little bit throughout the game. He’s got the best seat in the house here. This is a pretty special one.”

Rave's father died in 2020 following an accident at home. The rookie has honored him throughout his inaugural MLB season.

On Monday, the Bloomington, Illinois native had dozens of friends and family in the stands for the game, and he entertained them with a 3-4 night, including the homer and three runs scored.

“It felt a little bit in slow-mo to be honest,” he added of the home run. “It was definitely a special one that I’m going to remember for a long time, so, grateful for it.”

As he rounded the bases on his home run, he even caught the eye of some friends in the Wrigley Field bleachers.

“Between friends and family, they’re kind of all over the park in different spots, but I was able to see a couple of my buddies up in the bleachers having a good time,” Rave said. “So I tossed a ball up to one of them so that was a cool moment.”

His brother was also in attendance, though he's converted from a Cubs fan to a Royals fan, probably at Rave's behest.

Rave has played in 39 games for the Royals this year after making his MLB debut in May. He is hitting .205 over 78 career at bats.