With the Chicago Cubs ending their playoff drought and making the postseason after an 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, there is no doubt that the team celebrated, as it had not since the last time they played meaningful baseball in 2020. As the Cubs celebrated with champagne after Wednesday's victory, there could be some within the baseball world who feel they're overdoing it with the celebration, but manager Craig Counsell argues with that notion.

As the people on Chicago were in the locker room smoking cigars and raining beer and champagne on one another, it's almost like the team won the World Series. For Counsell and the rest, they accomplished the “first goal” they had this season, which was to make the playoffs, according to ESPN.

“It's a grind of a season. You celebrate the first goal you accomplished,” Counsell said. “We've made it to our first goal, and that's exciting. For everybody that's been a part of the grind the whole year, for everybody that's worked so hard to put us in this position, it's a fun thing to do.

“You don't get to do this in regular jobs — get to celebrate and throw champagne on each other. You just don't get to do it, right? So you take advantage of it, have fun with it, enjoy each other, and celebrate each other.”

Cubs' Craig Counsell on thinking about the fans after clinching playoffs

While the Cubs look to prove themselves in October, there is no doubt that the team is in the midst of a successful season, winning close to 90 games as of Thursday morning. If there is a group of people that Counsell is thinking about after clinching the playoffs on the road, it was the fans back in Chicago.

“You want the fans to be able to experience October baseball and be a part of that and take them on a journey with the team. That's so much fun,” Counsell said. “Those are the people you think about when this stuff happens — everybody that puts in the work, everybody that shows up at 12 o'clock for a night game, and all the fans that come every day to Wrigley. We want them to be able to enjoy the best of baseball, which is October.”

At any rate, Chicago still has 10 games left with a chance to move up the standings as they start a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.