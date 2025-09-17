The Cubs are in! After a stellar 2025 regular season, the Chicago Cubs have clinched a berth to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

THE CUBS ARE POSTSEASON BOUND 👏 This marks their first appearance since 2020.pic.twitter.com/uXWuotnv6v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Wednesday to sweep the Pirates. The Cubs have a shot at winning the NL Central Division, but at 4.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, it seems unlikely. The Cubs have almost secured the top Wild Card spot, and it is only a matter of time until they do to play in front of their home crowd for the start of the playoffs.

The Cubs have the second-best run differential in the National League, behind the Brewers. They are led by their stellar offense that is deep from top to bottom. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Dansby Swanson, Seiya Suzuki, Michael Busch, Ian Happ, Kyle Tucker, and Nico Hoerner make for a dangerous lineup. Opposing pitchers will have a tough time getting through this lineup on a nightly basis in October.

Crow-Armstrong played at an MVP-caliber level for a majority of the season. He won't win the award, but he should finish in the Top 5. The young future superstar is hitting .247 with 29 home runs and 90 RBIs. There is still a chance he finishes with 30+ homers and 100+ RBIs on the year.

Kyle Tucker will return to the team soon. He is dealing with a left calf strain but hopes to try something new to fight his way back.

The Cubs' pitching will be a question mark heading into the postseason. They contain some elite arms that are streaky. Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, and Cade Horton are expected to be at the top of the rotation, but Colin Rea and Jameson Taillon can be big-time contributors.

The Cubs and Reds will meet this weekend in Cincinnati.