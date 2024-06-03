If there is one thing to know about Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham, it's that the man doesn't back down from anything, especially if it's something that he perceives as disrespectful. On Sunday, Pham's fiery aura was on full display when he exchanged words with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras just after a collision at the plate in the eighth inning of a 6-3 Chicago loss on the road.

It started when Pham was thrown out at the plate for what could have been a game-tying run. Contreras appeared to be a little too aggressive with his celebration that it got under Pham's skin. Although cooler heads managed to get in between Pham and Contreras, Pham made sure to let everyone know his thoughts on the Milwaukee backstop after the game.

“It was a shallow fly ball to left field. You would expect the left fielder to throw the baserunner out on that play,” Pham said (h/t ESPN). “The third-base coach [Eddie Rodriguez] sends you, you've got to go. I'm nailed out at home by a mile. I'm going to the dugout. I hear the tough guy [Contreras] with all the hoorah s—. I never start anything, but I'll be prepared to finish it.”

“There's a reason why I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason. ‘Cause I'm prepared to f— somebody up. So, take it as what it is,” Pham added.

For his part, Contreras said he was not aware of what Pham was saying after the collision.

“I really wasn't paying attention to what he had to say,” Contreras told reporters with the help of an interpreter. “I didn't know what he was saying in my direction.”

Contreras and the Brewers still ended up with the last laugh with the win, completing a three-game sweep of the White Sox, who continue to circle down the drain in the 2024 MLB regular season. The White Sox were crushed in the series by Milwaukee to the tune of an aggregate score of 22-11. With their latest loss to the Brewers, Chicago now has 45 losses on the season with only 15 victories to show. The White Sox are also currently on a brutal 11-game losing skid. They are the only club in the big leagues with fewer than 21 wins at this point of the campaign.

White Sox OF Tommy Pham's wild postgame quote has fans going bonkers

