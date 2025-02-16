Former Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Bobby Jenks is battling cancer. The White Sox are sharing a message of love and hope to Jenks amidst that cancer journey.

It was recently revealed that the former pitcher has a form of stomach cancer. He's being treated for the illness in Europe.

“Now it's time to do what I got to do to get myself better and get myself more time, however you want to look at it,” Jenks said, per MLB.com. “I'll tell you one thing: I'm not going to die here in Portugal.”

Jenks was a closer on the 2005 World Series championship White Sox team. It was his pitching that sealed the championship for Chicago. That year proved to be the last time the White Sox would win a World Series.

The former pitcher says he's not proud of how he lived in his younger years.

“You know, the s*** I was doing in my 20s and early 30s, no normal person would have survived,” Jenks added. “So, in one way, I’m grateful to be alive. In another way, I’m not surprised this happened. It goes to show you have to take care of yourself from top to bottom with nutrition and exercise and having a good daily plan.”

White Sox fans are all pulling for Jenks to pull through. The World Series champion admits he's still cheering for his former team.

“Momma didn’t raise no Cubs fan here,” Jenks said. “My job is to do everything I can to keep myself in the best possible mental and physical state I can during the process, especially for the kids.”

Jenks picked up 173 saves for Chicago over six seasons. He finished his career playing for the Boston Red Sox.

The White Sox are trying to rebuild into a winner once again with Will Venable

Will Venable is the new manager for the White Sox. He's tasked with leading the team back into respectability. Chicago has had back-to-back 100 loss seasons. In 2024, the White Sox were an embarrassment with a 41-121 record.

This offseason, the club parted ways with star pitcher Garrett Crochet. Crochet signed with the Boston Red Sox. Venable will need to use the team's farm system and current roster to try and find some wins. It won't be easy.

One player who may be moving from Chicago is Luis Robert Jr. The talented outfielder has been the subject of trade talk for months, and in recent days that talk has picked up once again. The Cincinnati Reds are just one of several teams interested in him. Time will tell if a trade is in the works.

Spring training games begin for the White Sox on February 22.