The Boston Red Sox traded for Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox this offseason. After a year as the ace of the worst team in baseball history, Crochet is now in the American League East. He is the biggest addition Boston has made this offseason and will have high expectations. We have the Garrett Crochet bold predictions for his first season with the Red Sox.

Crochet is a young pitcher and only has one full season as a starter under his belt. He made 32 starts in his first year in the rotation with the White Sox last year. In 2021, Crochet made 54 relief appearances but missed the entire next season after having Tommy John surgery. There are concerns about his longevity and lack of MLB experience but he was great even on a bad team last year.

The Red Sox gave up a lot to get Garrett Crochet on their team. Four of their top 15 prospects went to the White Sox, including highly-touted catcher Kyle Teel. So for these bold predictions, Boston needs greatness from their new starter.

Garrett Crochet signs an extension before the trade deadline

Crochet was one of the top names available heading into the 2024 trade deadline. The White Sox were well out of the playoffs, they were looking to trade players, and pitchers are always valuable. But a set of demands from Crochet got leaked and teams shied away. One of those demands was a contract extension before pitching in the playoffs. The Red Sox will give him that extension before the 2025 trade deadline.

This is an interesting contract to project because Crochet has so little starting experience. He posted a 3.58 ERA and had 209 strikeouts in 146 innings last year, which is a great pitcher in today's league. The contract would buy out his last year of arbitration and start eating up unrestricted free-agency years in 2027.

Spotrac has his current market value listed at six years, $130 million. The contract would likely be more expensive than that, projecting a bump in production as a full-time starter. The Red Sox have not spent a ton of money on extensions recently, with Rafael Devers being the notable exception. They should also make an exception for Crochet considering the package they gave up for him.

Garrett Crochet leads the Red Sox in wins

Last season, the Red Sox got mixed results from a hodge-podge rotation. Tanner Houck was an All-Star but saw his numbers drop off significantly in the second half. Even though they have also added Patrick Sandoval and will have Lucas Giolito coming back from injury, Crochet will be the ace. The new addition will lead the Red Sox in wins in his first season.

Last year, Crochet only had six wins for the White Sox. Considering they only won 41 games, that is actually an impressive number. His 115 ERA+ shows that he was above average last year at preventing runs. With a solid defense behind him, those wins will go up and he will lead the team.

Giolito is coming off an elbow injury and Sandoval will not be ready for the opening game. Crochet will likely be the Opening Day starter and get the most starts on the team, barring injury. Those variables will help Crochet rack up the wins.

A top-ten finish in Cy Young voting in Beantown

The American League was weak in 2024. A Yankees team whose flaws showed in the World Series coasted through the American League playoffs without facing elimination. The AL Cy Young Winner Tarik Skubal isn't going anywhere and a healthy Gerrit Cole will challenge for the award. But if Corbin Burnes lands back in the National League, the rest of the AL is weak.

Crochet did not receive any Cy Young votes last season considering his brutal win-loss record. But if he posts similar stats to his 2024 numbers and picks up the wins he deserved last year, he will get Cy Young votes.