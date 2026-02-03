The Cincinnati Reds added some massive power into their lineup in the form of slugger Eugenio Suarez. However, to do so, someone had to be cut from the roster.

The Reds have now officially signed Suarez, for a reported $15 million. In turn, they have designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for assignment, via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

Cincinnati is set to start Tyler Stephenson behind the dish with Jose Trevino backing him up. Rortvedt may stick around as organizational depth in the minor leagues, but there was no clear pathway to actual at-bats. The most important thing for the Reds was finding a roster spot for Suarez.

The infielder is coming to Cincinnati after spitting the 2025 campaign between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. He earned his second career-All Star nomination after hitting .228 with 49 home runs and a career-high 118 RBIs. If he were playing on the Reds, Suarez would've led the team in home runs and RBIs by a wide margin.

Suarez is likely to operate mainly as Cincinnati's designated hitter. While he could play third base if called upon, the most crucial thing is simply having him in the lineup. The Reds finished their 2025 campaign ranked 14th in runs scored with 716. Barring injury, adding Suarez to the mix essentially guarantees that that number will go up.

The Reds are sure to continue altering their roster entering spring training. But at least they know their power department is accounted for. With a bevvy of young talent now anchored by Suarez, Cincinnati will look to score in droves come 2026.