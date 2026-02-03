The Cincinnati Reds made one of the most emotionally charged moves of the MLB offseason by reuniting with slugger and third baseman Eugenio Suarez, finalizing a one-year, $15 million agreement late Sunday night.

The Reds pursued the deal to address a long-standing need for middle-of-the-order power. The 34-year-old veteran arrives after a resurgent 2025 season in which he hit 49 home runs and drove in 118 RBIs while splitting time between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners.

The signing immediately reignited a moment many fans never forgot. Shortly after the deal became public, Cincinnati Magazine’s Chad Dotson shared a resurfaced video from 2022 on X (formerly known as Twitter), tying Suarez’s emotional departure to his unexpected return years later.

Here's Eugenio Suarez after he was traded from Cincinnati in 2022. Between tears, he tells us a couple of things: "Good vibes only." "Maybe I'll finish here (in Cincinnati.)" How can you not love this guy? pic.twitter.com/OUzYb8fwpj — Chad Dotson (@dotsonc) February 2, 2026

In the clip, recorded shortly after he was traded away in March 2022, the third baseman fought back tears while reflecting on his connection to the city and organization. Dotson’s post quickly went viral as the Reds reunion became official.

On the field, the right-handed slugger gives the Reds a proven power threat capable of protecting young stars in the lineup. His presence lengthens the order and adds a consistent home run source to the middle of the offense, an element Cincinnati lacked for much of last season.

Despite high strikeout totals, the veteran's power profile remains elite. The Reds targeted that specific skill without sacrificing prospects, capitalizing on a free-agent market that lingered into February.

The reunion also carries symbolic weight. Suarez set franchise records during his previous run and became one of the most recognizable figures of the last competitive Reds core for the fanbase.

With spring training approaching, the Reds have aligned production with sentiment. The reunion with Suarez balances roster needs with emotional payoff, addressing a clear offensive void while reconnecting the roster with a familiar presence. The move reflects a front office willing to blend performance with continuity, giving the Reds both power and renewed purpose heading into the 2026 season.