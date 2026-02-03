The Cincinnati Reds picked up a big-time hitter when they recently signed Eugenio Suarez in free agency. Cincinnati is working to return to the postseason in 2026, and the team's president of baseball operations thinks Suarez can help.

“To bring a guy in that's a middle of the order bat, hit 49 homers, he's a great clubhouse guy and a great guy with your fans, you know what you're getting. It's really been something we weren't sure we were able to do. It was great we were able to get Geno,” Reds team president Nick Krall said, per Cincinnati reporter Charlie Goldsmith.

The Reds got Suarez over another National League Central team that wanted him, the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cincinnati hopes Suarez can help lift the club's offense. This is his second stint with the team.

The Reds lost in a NL Wild Card series during the 2025 season, after finishing third in the NL Central.

Reds want production from Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati and the other NL Central clubs are chasing the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers won the division in 2025. Cincinnati certainly thinks Suarez can help them get there.

Playing for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks last season, Suarez smashed 49 home runs. He also drove in 118 runs during the regular season. Suarez is very excited to be back in Cincinnati.

Article Continues Below

“It is perfect,” Suarez said, per WLWT-TV. “That is why I am here. It is perfect. Excited and very happy to be back home.”

Suarez was one of the top bats available in free agency this offseason. It was a big splash for Cincinnati, who had lost out earlier on signing Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It was great we were able to get Geno,” Krall said. “Middle of the order bat, great clubhouse guy, loved by our fans.”

Cincinnati is now pairing the veteran Suarez with young slugger Elly De La Cruz. Suarez is excited to work with his new teammate.

“Whatever he needs for me, I will help him,” Suarez said. “Not only on the field, but off the field. It's not always about physically. It is about being mentally strong.”

The Reds won 83 games during the 2025 regular season.