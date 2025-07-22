The Cincinnati Reds may have fallen short in Monday’s 10-8 loss to the Washington Nationals, but Elly De La Cruz and Terry Francona made sure fans didn’t leave without a laugh. In a moment that lit up social media, the young shortstop and veteran manager shared a playful exchange during a fifth-inning pitching change that showcased the team's chemistry—even in a tough spot.

As the Reds trailed 6-8 in the bottom of the fifth, Francona made his way to the mound. Nearby, De La Cruz seized the moment for a bit of levity—reaching up to gently remove Francona’s glasses and try them on with a grin. The two shared a laugh, with the two-time World Series champion holding the ball and smiling as the crowd at Great American Ball Park joined in on the fun.

The Reds’ official X (formerly known as Twitter) account captured the wholesome moment and posted the clip, which quickly gained traction.

“These Elly/Tito interactions will never get old”

While the game didn’t go Cincinnati’s way, the fanbase appreciated the brief lighthearted break. Some fans in the replies praised De La Cruz for his charisma, while others applauded the skipper's approachable leadership style—balancing seriousness with an ability to enjoy the moment.

The Reds vs. Nationals matchup marked the first in a crucial three-game set. Following the loss, Cincinnati sits 3.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final MLB Wildcard slot, tied with both the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals. Despite having a stronger run differential than San Diego, the Reds are in a logjam of contenders and must stack wins in games like these to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

This moment also further elevates the five-tool phenom as one of the league’s most watchable young stars. In just his second full season, he’s developed into a clubhouse leader and fan favorite, with moments like this building his case as the franchise’s future face.

For Francona, who rejoined the team in 2024 after stepping away from managing due to health concerns at the end of the 2023 season, this moment underscores his connection with the younger core. His ability to guide a young roster without stifling their personality is already making a difference inside the clubhouse—and on social platforms.

In the long grind of a 162-game season, not every moment is about wins and losses. Sometimes, it’s about two generations connecting on a mound, mid-game, over a pair of borrowed glasses.