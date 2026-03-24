The Cincinnati Reds are preparing for Opening Day 2026 with a lasting tribute. A special gift from franchise legend Joey Votto now stands as a centerpiece outside Great American Ball Park. The newly installed clock serves as a symbol of appreciation and adds a meaningful highlight to the latest Reds news just days before the season begins.

Fans walking through Crosley Terrace will now encounter a timeless landmark that reflects both the franchise’s proud past and its enduring connection to generations of loyal Cincinnati supporters.

Votto, who spent 17 seasons with the franchise, built a legacy with Cincinnati that extended beyond statistics. Now retired, he collaborated with city officials, team leadership, and the Verdin Company to install a custom street clock on Crosley Terrace. The structure stands more than 16 feet tall and features four faces adorned with classic Reds design elements.

Blending tradition with innovation, the clock includes Roman numerals, the iconic wishbone C logo, and built-in speakers capable of playing music and chimes. Team officials believe it will quickly become a popular gathering spot for fans arriving at the ballpark.

The Reds shared the unveiling on X, formerly Twitter, including Votto’s heartfelt message to the club’s fans, along with a photo of the clock.

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“To Cincinnati

From @JoeyVotto”

“The gift that I’ve been wanting to give to you for a long time has been installed. With the help of the city of Cincinnati, the Reds ownership group, especially Phil Castellini, and the Verdin Clock Company, we were able to install a clock at the entryway to Great American Ball Park. I’ve been wanting to give this to you since 2023. It’s my way of saying thank you to the city and to the Reds fan base.”

The gesture from Votto adds deeper meaning ahead of Opening Day 2026, giving fans a permanent landmark tied to one of the franchise’s greatest players. The gift from the National League MVP in 2010 connects the city’s rich history with its baseball future while strengthening the bond between the Reds and their community.