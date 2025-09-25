The Cincinnati Reds are trying hard to snag the final National League Wild Card spot. Entering Thursday, the Reds are one game back of the New York Mets and tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Wednesday, the Reds lost in crushing fashion to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3, in extra innings.

As a result, the Reds have some work to do while also rooting against the Mets and Diamondbacks if they want the final Wild Card spot.

On Thursday, Cincinnati finished the series against Pittsburgh. Starter Nick Lodolo was dealing, going 6.1 scoreless innings with just two hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts.

However, he was removed from the game in the seventh due to an injury, per the team's official account.

“Reds LHP Nick Lodolo exited today's game as a precaution with a right groin injury.”

That came right after Lodolo's career-high 12th strikeout, and he left the game and was replaced by Garrett Ashcroft.

Nick Lodolo's 12th K pic.twitter.com/0s64ukzRVi — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 25, 2025

While the team listed Lodolo's exit as a precaution, it is still a concern as they are fighting for a postseason berth. On the other hand, the Reds managed to get the 2-1 victory and inch even closer to the final Wild Card spot.

Entering Thursday, Lodolo has an 8-8 record with a 3.44 ERA, although this was easily his best start of the year and potentially the best in his MLB career.

As the Reds chase a playoff berth, they will finish the year on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers, who are currently the No. 1 seed in the NL and won the NL Central, but the status of Lodolo is a big one to monitor going forward.