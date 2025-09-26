As the 2025 regular season comes to a close, the Cincinnati Reds are still in the hunt for the NL’s final playoff berth. The Reds got a huge boost with Noelvi Marte’s season-saving catch in Thursday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The third-year pro reached over the wall in right field to rob Bryan Reynolds of a game-tying home run.

The highlight-reel grab allowed the Reds to hold on for a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh. The victory kept Cincinnati one game behind the New York Mets for the third Wild Card berth. The Reds will attempt to make up ground in a pivotal three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers starting Friday. But the team could still be missing Austin Hays.

The veteran left fielder got some swings in on Thursday but wasn’t fully comfortable, per Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. Manager Terry Francona said Hays will try running on the field Friday and the team will reassess prior to the opener against the Brewers.

Reds hold out hope Austin Hays returns for Wild Card push

Hays has been sidelined by back spasms since Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. While the back issue has kept the former All-Star out of the lineup the last four games, he’s avoided the injured list. Keeping Hays off the IL is a sign that the Reds expect him to rejoin the team and help with the playoff push. But time is running out.

Cincinnati has just three games remaining on the regular season schedule. And the team has very little margin for error.

The Reds were making a strong run for a playoff berth with five-straight wins, including a four-game sweep of the Cubs. But two-straight losses to the Pirates, including Wednesday's crushing 4-3 defeat in extra innings, halted the team’s progress.

Cincinnati bounced back thanks to Marte’s ninth-inning heroics Thursday. But Cincy needs help to reach the playoffs for the first time in five seasons and just the second time in the last 12 years.

There are now three teams vying for the final NL Wild Card berth. The Reds will clinch if they finish the season 3-0 and the Mets lose one of their last three games. If Cincinnati only wins one game, the team would need New York to get swept by the Miami Marlins. And, of course, if the Reds get swept by the Brewers, they would be eliminated regardless of the Mets’ performance.