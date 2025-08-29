With the Cincinnati Reds in contention for the MLB Playoffs Wild Card spot, there is no doubt that this is the most crucial part of the season for them. While the Reds make a playoff push, the players need to have the right mindset to propel them into the postseason, as pitcher Hunter Greene gives insight into how he's feeling.

Cincinnati's ace has had a frustrating season, mostly due to the two-month stay he had on the injured list, but so far this year, he has recorded a 2.81 ERA to go along with 94 strikeouts and a 5-4 record in 14 starts. The team enters the most grueling, but significant stretch of the season, and success is needed if they want to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Starting Friday, they play a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, another against the Toronto Blue Jays, and again against the New York Mets, which is the most vital since the Reds contend with them for the last wild card spot. For Greene, this is the type of situation where he can prove why he was worth the $53 million deal signed in 2023.

“I understand the situation I’m in, and I embrace it,” Greene said, according to USA Today Sports. “This means a lot. I think we all work extremely hard to be put in those positions. With the signing of the extension, I made a promise to myself and the organization that I would try to push us as far as we could. So it’s just understanding that role and embracing that and trying to do the best I can to make this come true.”

Hunter Greene and the Reds' pitching hope to propel team into playoffs

As some could consider the Reds a disappointing team this season, the ball club has a chance for the narrative to be forgotten and excel in their upcoming slate. If there is one aspect that will help their chances, it's their pitching, which has been effective.

Entering Wednesday, their starting rotation, headlined by Greene, has a 3.79 ERA, which ranks fourth in the National League, but there's no denying the offense needs to be better. Per USA Today Sports, Cincinnati has scored no more than one run in 29 games this season, and when trailing after six innings, the team is a dreadful 3-48.

While the offense needs to improve, Greene is ready to showcase his immense skills.

“Obviously, I can’t control what’s in the past,” Greene said. “Now it’s just trying to put my best foot forward and to continue to put us in a good position. It’s a testament to the rest of the guys in this clubhouse that they were able to continue to put up a really good fight to put us in this position.”

The Reds are 68-66, putting them four games back out of the final wild card spot held by New York.