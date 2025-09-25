The Cincinnati Reds are still breathing in the NL Wild Card race, and they have Noelvi Marte to thank. His ninth-inning home run robbery Thursday afternoon didn’t just secure a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates — it may have saved the team’s season.

With two outs and a 2-1 lead at Great American Ball Park, Bryan Reynolds launched a deep fly to right. Marte sprinted, tracked the ball, timed his leap perfectly, and snagged it just over the fence. The game-saving catch preserved the lead and sealed a critical victory.

Manager Terry Francona’s reaction came immediately after the final out, and the veteran skipper didn’t mince words.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), NBC 5 Cincinnati’s Charlie Clifford captured Francona’s high praise.

“Under the circumstances — that is one the of best plays I’ve ever seen.”

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast also shared the moment on the platform, posting the video with a caption that summed up the drama of Marte’s moment.

“NOELVI MARTE MAY HAVE JUST SAVED THE REDS SEASON”

Marte also delivered offensively, going 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI. His all-around performance came at a critical time, with the Reds playoff push gaining urgency.

After being acquired in the deal that sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners, the 2022 MLB Draft pick has steadily emerged as a key piece for the Reds, especially following his transition from third base to center field.

Nick Lodolo struck out 12 before leaving in the seventh with a groin issue, casting uncertainty over his status for the final stretch. It’s a potential setback as the Reds prepare for a crucial three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who own the best record in baseball.

The catch by Marte may become the defining image of the 2025 season. For a rising star under immense pressure and a team fighting to stay alive, it was a signature moment — one now sealed in highlight reels and possibly postseason lore.