The Cincinnati Reds have high expectations for their 2025 season. After a disappointing 78 wins last year, they fired David Bell and hired World Series Champion Terry Francona to be the manager. Their young core is elite, led by Elly De La Cruz offensively. But they have also developed an ace, Hunter Greene, who has made some changes that have the Reds fired up for 2025.

“Hunter Greene was coming off the best season of his career, one that would land him the Reds' Opening Day start this year, but he got too big last year,” ESPN's Jeff Passan reported. “So over the winter, Greene hired a running coach, built up his endurance, got leaner and is now down more than 30 pounds to around 235.”

Passan continues, “At 6-foot-5, his frame could handle the extra weight, but Greene wants to become a workhorse, and getting in tip-top shape, the hope is, will help him blow past his career-high 150⅓ innings thrown last season.”

Greene was excellent last year, posting a 2.75 ERA in 26 starts with nine wins and a 6.3 bWAR, the highest among National League pitchers. If he can improve by avoiding injury this year, the Reds can compete for a National League playoff spot. And with Tito at the helm, you know they can make an October run.

The Reds need their core to take a step up this year

Greene is not alone in the Cincinnati spotlight this year. The Reds have not won a playoff series since 1995 and have not made the playoffs in a full season since 2013. This young core of Green, De La Cruz, Matt McLain, and others are the best squad the team has built in a generation. They have to pay it off this year with a playoff appearance.

Last year, the Reds signed Frankie Montas to a one-year deal to be their Opening Day starter. He was solid for the first half of the season and then was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline. This year, they did not feel the need to make that move, putting their faith in Greene.

They did make a trade for a depth starter behind Greene. The Reds dealt Jonathan India to the Kansas City Royals for starter Brady Singer. The 28-year-old was key to the Royals' success last year but they traded from a surplus to improve their lineup. After the deal, the Reds traded for Dodgers' second baseman Gavin Lux.