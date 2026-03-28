There is rarely a straightforward path to success for the Cincinnati Reds. The modern-day version of the franchise travels a gravelly road rife with encumbrances. Cincy does not have the luxury of cruising along. It must be on high alert during the entire drive. The team's ability to stay diligent amid apparent danger is what ended its playoff drought last season. While the New York Mets sputtered, the Reds persisted all the way to the National League Wild Card Series. Terry Francona's club was equipped to withstand speed bumps, and it will have to do so again.

Cincinnati is already facing a bit of adversity to begin the 2026 campaign. Left-handed starting pitcher Nick Lodolo landed on the injured list ahead of Opening Day due to a blister, and first baseman Sal Stewart took a Roman Anthony line drive to the wrist in Thursday's 3-0 loss versus the Boston Red Sox. Once again, this squad is forced to brave challenging conditions early in the season. Fortunately, the skipper had positive updates to share on both players.

“Terry Francona said that Stewart’s wrist checked out as sore,” Charlie Goldsmith reported on X. “He’s good. Lodolo will throw a bullpen tomorrow and may pitch in a rehab game on Wednesday.”

Cincy's ace Hunter Greene will be sidelined for months with an elbow issue, and veteran reliever Caleb Ferguson joins Lodolo on the 15-day IL with an oblique strain, so this ballclub cannot afford any more bad news. Even the plucky Reds can only endure so much. They must focus on what they can control, and that includes a Saturday matchup versus the visiting Red Sox.

Fortunately, Sal Stewart, the No. 22-ranked MLB prospect, is feeling fine and will be in the lineup for Cincinnati. First pitch is at approximately 4:10 p.m. ET.