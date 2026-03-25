The Cincinnati Reds are set to begin the 2026 season with an Opening Day matchup against the Boston Red Sox. With the game scheduled on Thursday, the club announced three moves to help finalize the roster.

Cincinnati announced that left-handed pitchers Caleb Ferguson and Nick Lodolo are being placed on the 15-day IL. Additionally, right-handed pitcher Jose Franco is being recalled from Triple-A Louisville and will begin the campaign on the Reds' roster.

“The Reds today,” said the organization, “announced the following transactions

– LHP Caleb Ferguson placed on 15-day IL retro to 3/22 (oblique muscle strain).

– LHP Nick Lodolo placed on 15-day IL retro to 3/22 (blister on left index finger).

– Recalled RHP Jose Franco from Triple-A Louisville.”

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Ferguson, who is 29 years old, signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Reds in the offseason. He'll have a chance to join the bullpen once he bounces back from injury. The 2026 campaign will be his eighth season in MLB. Caleb Ferguson owns a career 3.66 ERA and 1.297 WHIP along with 365 strikeouts and six saves.

As for Nick Lodolo, the 28-year-old starting pitcher will begin his fifth MLB season once he returns from injury. He's spent his entire career with the Reds organization so far, and aims to improve his numbers this season. 2025 was a career year for Lodolo, as he finished with a career-best 3.33 ERA and 1.079 WHIP while recording a career-high 156 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Jose Franco will make his major league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds' No. 12-ranked prospect will have the opportunity to impress the organization in his first trip to MLB. During his five years in the minor leagues, Franco owns a 3.94 ERA and 1.341 WHIP while recording 462 strikeouts.