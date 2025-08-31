The Cincinnati Reds haven't had the season that many fans hoped for. Cincinnati though is showing no signs of quitting, after posting a win Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Reds posted a 7-4 victory over the Cardinals.

One of the stars for Cincinnati Sunday was shortstop Matt McLain, who hit a solo home run in the game. McLain got the tip of the cap afterward from his manager, Terry Francona.

“That was terrific. He had two walks early, which is always a good sign. He just has been a little more aggressive to the ball. That’s a really good thing for him right now,” Francona said, per team reporter Charlie Goldsmith.

The Reds are above .500 following the victory. Cincinnati is 69-68 this season, good for third in the National League Central.

“We played good today. Got to keep doing that day after day,” McLain said.

The victory was just Cincinnati's second in their last 10 games. Reds fans hope the team can build a winning streak in the final month of the regular season.

The Reds stormed back on Sunday to defeat the Cardinals

St. Louis scored two runs in the top of the first inning on Sunday. The Reds were able to chip away at that lead, by scoring three runs in the bottom of the second. Cincinnati allowed just two more runs in the last eight innings of the game.

“Baseball beats you down sometimes, but you’ve got to keep working through it,” McLain added.

This season, McLain has had his ups and downs. He has now homered in his last two games. The Reds slugger is hitting .222 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs on the season.

The young Reds player missed the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He has moved around the batting order this year as the Reds have tried to get him producing offense on a regular basis.

The Reds start a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The Blue Jays lead the American League East.