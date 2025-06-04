The Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers are squaring off in a crucial NL Central battle to start off the month of June. The Brewers started the series off with a 3-2 win in Cincinnati on Monday night, leaving the Reds in a position where they had to even things up on Tuesday night.

They did just that, pulling off a 4-2 win over the Brewers to even the series at a game apiece.

After coming back from an early Milwaukee lead, the Brewers had a chance to tie things up in the ninth inning with a runner on second and two outs. Jake Bauers stepped up and sent a ball deep out to center field that could have been a game-tying two-run home run, but Reds center fielder TJ Friedl jumped up and robbed him at the wall to end the game.

TJ FRIEDL CALLED GAME 🤯 Robbed Jake Bauers of a game-tying home run with 2 outs in the 9th inning!pic.twitter.com/dDWRpsF5Co — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Friedl didn't have a huge night at the plate, finishing just 1-for-4 with a single. However, his web gem to finish off the victory was the biggest play of the night and makes him one of the heroes of the game for Cincinnati.

Article Continues Below

Milwaukee took an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Christian Yelich before Sal Frelick added an insurance run with a solo homer in the top of the fourth inning. However, the Reds quickly battled back.

In the bottom of that fourth frame, Tyler Stephenson tied the game at two apiece with a two-run shot out to right field. Cincinnati then broke the tie with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly from Connor Joe and another home run from Will Benson.

The Brewers were never really able to get anything else going offensively until the top of the ninth, when Caleb Durbin reached base on an error. Bauers came into the game as a pinch-hitter and was just a couple of feet away from being a hero.

The two division rivals now have a Wednesday afternoon tilt to decide the series in a game that could help the 30-32 Reds climb back into the picture in the NL Central and catch up to the 33-29 Brewers.